December 9, 2016

Researchers manipulate collective dynamics in magnetic nano-structures

by Uppsala University

Researchers manipulate collective dynamics in magnetic nano-structures
Credit: Vassilios Kapaklis, Mikael Andersson, Henry Stopfel

Researchers at the Division of Solid-State Physics and the Division of Materials Physics at Uppsala University have shown how the collective dynamics in a structure consisting of interacting magnetic nano-islands can be manipulated. Their findings are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

With the aid of modern nano-fabrication methods the researchers have imitated nature and created a 2D pattern of small stadium shaped magnetic islands. These small magnets have properties similar to those of magnetic atoms, exhibiting thermal fluctuations. The time and temperature dependence of the magnetisation in a collective of magnetic islands has been studied, using a very sensitive custom build magnetometer, developed in Uppsala.

"One of the advantages of using such magnetic nano-islands instead of magnetic atoms, as our primary building blocks is that the magnetic properties of the islands can be tuned with precision, something otherwise very difficult. To have precise control of your building blocks helps tremendously when analyzing measurements," explains Vassilios Kapaklis, Senior Lecturer in materials physics at Uppsala University.

A collective magnetic state is formed when these are allowed to interact and it is this state, which the researchers studied. The collective can exhibit emergent properties differing strongly compared to those of the single building blocks and that can be controlled by the geometrical placement of the .

"Out results show that magnetometry can be used to monitor the development of the magnetic collective in real time, while also offering the possibility to study the impact temperature has on this development," says Mikael Andersson, PhD student in at Uppsala University.

The understanding of collective effects in magnetic nanostructures is crucial for realising applications such as magnetic logical circuits, which have the advantage of not requiring power to preserve a desired logical state.

More information: M. S. Andersson et al. Thermally induced magnetic relaxation in square artificial spin ice, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep37097

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Uppsala University

Citation: Researchers manipulate collective dynamics in magnetic nano-structures (2016, December 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-dynamics-magnetic-nano-structures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A turbulent solution to a growing problem
451 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)