December 12, 2016

New diamond harder than a jeweller's diamond, cuts through ultra-solid materials

by Australian National University

New diamond harder than ring bling
Diamond in the anvil the scientists used to make the nano-sized Lonsdaleite. Credit: Jamie Kidston, ANU

The Australian National University (ANU) has led an international project to make a diamond that's predicted to be harder than a jeweller's diamond and useful for cutting through ultra-solid materials on mining sites.

ANU Associate Professor Jodie Bradby said her team - including ANU PhD student Thomas Shiell and experts from RMIT, the University of Sydney and the United States - made nano-sized Lonsdaleite, which is a hexagonal diamond only found in nature at the site of meteorite impacts such as Canyon Diablo in the US.

"This new diamond is not going to be on any engagement rings. You'll more likely find it on a mining site - but I still think that diamonds are a scientist's best friend. Any time you need a super-hard material to cut something, this new diamond has the potential to do it more easily and more quickly," said Dr Bradby from the ANU Research School of Physics and Engineering.

Her research team made the Lonsdaleite in a diamond anvil at 400 degrees Celsius, halving the temperature at which it can be formed in a laboratory.

"The of this diamond's atoms makes it much harder than regular , which have a cubic structure. We've been able to make it at the nanoscale and this is exciting because often with these materials 'smaller is stronger'."

Credit: Australian National University

Lonsdaleite is named after the famous British pioneering female crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, who was the first woman elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society.

The research is published in Scientific Reports.

Co-researcher Professor Dougal McCulloch from RMIT said the collaboration of world-leading experts in the field was essential to the project's success. "The discovery of the nano-crystalline hexagonal diamond was only made possible by close collaborative ties between leading physicists from Australia and overseas, and the team utilised state-of-the-art instrumentation such as electron microscopes," he said.

Corresponding author from the University of Sydney, Professor David McKenzie, said he was doing the night shift in the United States laboratory as part of the research when he noticed a little shoulder on the side of a peak. "And it didn't mean all that much until we examined it later on in Melbourne and in Canberra - and we realised that it was something very, very different."

  • New diamond harder than ring bling
    Associate Professor Jodie Bradby. Credit: Jamie Kidston, ANU
  • New diamond harder than ring bling
    The diamond anvil the scientists used to make the nano-sized Lonsdaleite. Credit: Jamie Kidston, ANU

More information: Thomas. B. Shiell et al. Nanocrystalline hexagonal diamond formed from glassy carbon, Scientific Reports (2016). DOI: 10.1038/srep37232

Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Australian National University

Citation: New diamond harder than a jeweller's diamond, cuts through ultra-solid materials (2016, December 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-diamond-harder-jeweller-ultra-solid-materials.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Asteroid impacts on Earth make structurally bizarre diamonds
1507 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Equipment for simple spectrometer

Sep 8, 2024

PV cell charge separation by an external electric field

Sep 8, 2024

Creep mechanism (thermal and irradiation induced/enhanced) and embrittlement in fcc and bcc

Aug 30, 2024

Effect of fast-neutron irradiation on the tensile properties of steels

Aug 28, 2024

Can a cloud of electrons be stabilized by interactions between them?

Aug 22, 2024

Calculation of absorption edges of Niobium

Jul 23, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (2)