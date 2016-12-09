December 9, 2016

Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants

by University of Bristol

Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants
Liverworts. Credit: University of Bristol

Scientists from the Universities of Bristol and Cambridge have unlocked the secrets of shape in the most ancient of land plants using time-lapse imaging, growth analysis and computer modelling.

Liverworts, with their flattened creeping bodies and primitive single-celled rooting structures, are the oldest surviving group of plants to be found on land.

Since then, 470 million years of evolution has given rise to a vast array of different plant shapes including complex branching structures with leaves and intricate flowers.

The systems controlling shape determination and diversification have captivated scientists for years.

How do small collections of cells develop into such ordered and intricate structures, and how do different shapes arise?

The blueprint for these diverse shapes however, may lie within the humble liverworts.

The researchers' findings show that small differences in growth rates between growing points at the edge of their flattened bodies are the key to generating the overall plant shape.

The work suggests that each growing point on the plant releases auxin, a growth-regulating chemical which can move a short distance to control the speed at which an area of the plant grows.

With different zones growing at different rates, the global shape of the plant emerges. In this way, the auxin produced at the growing points determines the shape of the plant.

Similar approaches in more recently evolved flowering plants show that it is growth orientations rather than growth rates that largely determine plant shape, and auxin transport determines these orientations.

Dr Jill Harrison, a Royal Society Fellow at the University of Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "When we compare the findings from flowering with these new findings from liverworts we can see that the way in which auxin regulates plant may have changed during evolution."

More information: Jeremy E. Solly et al. Regional Growth Rate Differences Specified by Apical Notch Activities Regulate Liverwort Thallus Shape, Current Biology (2016). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2016.10.056

Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by University of Bristol

Citation: Blueprint for shape in ancient land plants (2016, December 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-blueprint-ancient.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Feedback loop behind spiral patterns in plants uncovered?
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)