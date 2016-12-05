December 5, 2016

Baby robots help humans understand infant development

by Wiley

Baby robots help humans understand infant development
Robots model interactions between brain body and environment. Credit: Wiley

To understand the world, human beings fabricate and experiment. To understand ourselves and how we come to be the way we are, researchers are currently building baby robots with mechanisms that model aspects of the infant brain and body. Such robots will help investigators explore the complexity of development and grasp the complicated dynamics of a child's mind and behavior.

The research is highlighted in a WIREs Cognitive Science special collection called "How We Develop - Developmental Systems and the Emergence of Complex Behaviors," which seeks to provide new perspectives on individual development and behavior.

"Robotic models can help us understand better how mechanisms like imitation, curiosity-driven learning, or body maturation can interact and self-organize lifelong acquisition of skills in infants," said Dr. Pierre-Yves Oudeyer, author of the baby robots review. "These models also provide new hypotheses to understand diversity in individual ."

More information: Pierre-Yves Oudeyer. What do we learn about development from baby robots?, Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Cognitive Science (2016). DOI: 10.1002/wcs.1395

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Baby robots help humans understand infant development (2016, December 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-baby-robots-humans-infant.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Do children inherently want to help others?
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)