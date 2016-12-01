December 1, 2016

Apple turns (RED) for World AIDS Day

In this Dec. 1, 2013, file photo, shoppers visit the Apple store which changes its logo color to red in support for those living with HIV, in Hong Kong. Apple announced Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, that it is marking World AIDS Day Thursday by giving more than 400 of its stores a makeover in red. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Apple is marking World AIDS Day by giving more than 400 of its stores a makeover in red.

Apple says that stores on five continents are turning their logos red or featuring red window decals on Thursday in an effort to raise visibility for World AIDS Day. It's also launching and efforts to support (RED), a multi-brand effort aimed at raising money to fight the spread of the disease in Africa.

The tech giant is adding four new (RED)-themed products to its lineup, including iPhone cases and Beats headphones. Some popular games in Apple's App Store are offering (RED)-themed in-app purchases. Apple also says it will donate up to $1 million to (RED) from money raised through Apple Pay.

Apple is marking its 10th year of partnering with (RED).

