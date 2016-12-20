December 20, 2016

ACA repeal could cost California more than 200,000 jobs

by University of California - Berkeley

Efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act could take away health insurance from millions of Californians, while also eliminating 209,000 jobs and costing the state economy $20.3 billion in GDP, says a new report from the Center for Labor Research and Education at the University of California, Berkeley.

Center researchers conclude that the state's Central Valley—which is already struggling with high unemployment—will be among California's hardest hit regions as residents there also rely heavily on Medi-Cal.

Not only would California experience substantial loss of jobs and GDP, but the researchers estimate that the state and local governments would lose a total of $1.5 billion in as a result of declines in income tax, sales tax, and other tax revenue.

On the other hand, repealing the ACA could include tax cuts to high-income individuals and insurers; and the elimination of penalties for uninsured individuals and large employers not offering affordable to employees. The economic effects of these changes, worth a combined total of $7.6 billion to California's residents and businesses, are included in the study.  

More information: California's Projected Economic Losses under ACA Repeal: laborcenter.berkeley.edu/calif … es-under-aca-repeal/

Provided by University of California - Berkeley

