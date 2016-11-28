November 28, 2016

Panda cub gets meds in sweet potato after tummy surgery

Panda cub gets meds in sweet potato after tummy surgery
In this Jan. 16, 2016 file photo, giant panda cub Bei Bei roams in his pen as he goes on public exhibit for the first time at the National Zoo, in Washington. The Smithsonian National Zoo said Bei Bei is recovering following surgery to remove a "lemon-sized mass of bamboo" from his small intestine. The Smithsonian said in a statement that the "life-saving" surgery was performed Friday, Nov. 25. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The Smithsonian National Zoo's giant panda cub Bei Bei is getting antibiotics and antacids via sweet potatoes after surgery to remove bamboo stuck in his intestine.

The Washington Post reports the zoo says the is "bright, alert and responsive" following Friday's surgery. The paper reported Monday that the 1-year-old Bei Bei is "successfully nursing" and eating apples and softened biscuits. Not in his diet for now: bamboo.

The Smithsonian said previously that "life-saving" surgery was performed Friday after an ultrasound revealed a blockage at the top of the . Zoo officials had noticed the panda showed signs of stomach discomfort and nausea on Thursday and was sleeping more than normal and not eating.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Panda cub gets meds in sweet potato after tummy surgery (2016, November 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-panda-cub-meds-sweet-potato.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ultrasound points to pregnancy for giant panda in US zoo (Update)
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)