November 28, 2016

Hydrogen in your pocket? New plastic for carrying and storing hydrogen

by Waseda University

Hydrogen in your pocket? New plastic for carrying and storing hydrogen
Ketone (fluorenone) polymer can fix hydrogen via simple electrolytic hydrogenation in water at room temperature and release hydrogen when heated to 80 degrees C. Credit: Waseda University

A Waseda University research group led by Professor Hiroyuki Nishide and Professor Kenichi Oyaizu from the Department of Applied Chemistry has developed a polymer which can store hydrogen in a light, compact and flexible sheet, and is safe to touch even when filled with hydrogen gas.

Although research and development on technology allowing hydrogen to become a major energy source have been going on for many years, the conventional methods of storing and carrying hydrogen were accompanied by safety risks such as explosions. Recently, hydrogen-absorbing organic compounds have been studied as storage materials, for their ability to stably store and release hydrogen through chemical bonding. However, these compounds require vessels or tanks maintained at high pressure and/or temperature and often encounter difficulty in releasing the . Widespread commercialization of hydrogen as an energy source requires a safer and more efficient system for storing and carrying it.

The research group, led by Professors Hiroyuki Nishide and Kenichi Oyaizu of the Department of Applied Chemistry, developed a ketone (fluorenone) polymer, which can be produced as a thin sheet, and can fix hydrogen via simple electrolytic hydrogenation in water at room temperature. Furthermore, the fluorenol polymer can release hydrogen when heated to 80 degrees Celsius with an aqueous iridium catalyst. The group proved that under mild conditions the cycle of fixing and releasing can be repeated without significant deterioration.

The advantages of the ketone/alcohol polymer include easy handling, moldability, robustness, non-flammability and low toxicity, pointing the way to the development of a light, thin plastic container that can be carried in your pocket. The new material is also expected to contribute to the creation of distributed energy systems, especially in remote areas.

The research results were published in the Nature Communications on September 30.

More information: Ryo Kato et al. A ketone/alcohol polymer for cycle of electrolytic hydrogen-fixing with water and releasing under mild conditions, Nature Communications (2016). DOI: 10.1038/ncomms13032

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Waseda University

Citation: Hydrogen in your pocket? New plastic for carrying and storing hydrogen (2016, November 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-hydrogen-pocket-plastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Plastic 'leaves' turn water into fuel
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)