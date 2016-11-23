November 23, 2016

Germany's top court rejects Yahoo case over news royalties

Germany's highest court has rejected a case brought by Yahoo against a law designed to compensate news publishers for the use of their content.

The Constitutional Court said Wednesday that Yahoo hadn't exhausted its legal possibilities in lower courts and should turn to them first.

The judges didn't rule on the issue itself, which also affects rival search engine companies such as Google.

Germany revised its copyright laws in 2013 to allow to request payment from search engines that use more than snippets of their content.

A lawyer for Yahoo said he wasn't immediately able to comment on the verdict as the court hadn't informed the parties yet.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Germany's top court rejects Yahoo case over news royalties (2016, November 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-germany-court-yahoo-case-news.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Yahoo takes copyright law to top German court
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)