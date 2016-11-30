November 30, 2016

EU unveils plans to boost 'clean energy' use

by Lachlan Carmichael

Photovoltaic panels dominate the landscape at the solar energy centre in Cestas, France
Photovoltaic panels dominate the landscape at the solar energy centre in Cestas, France

The EU on Wednesday unveiled "clean energy" plans to boost renewable use, cut waste and reduce subsidies for coal power in a bid to meet its commitments to the Paris climate deal.

The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, also plans to raise binding energy efficiency targets by 30 percent by 2030 under the sweeping package of measures.

But environmental groups criticised the 28-nation EU for doing too little to end subsidies for carbon-spewing plants and said the plans did not go far enough.

"We will help Europe turn the Paris agreement into concrete action," EU climate commissioner Miguel Canete said.

Under the Paris climate deal struck almost a year ago, the EU plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 over 1990 levels and make renewable energy account for 27 percent of energy use.

In 2030, the EU aims to have half of the bloc's electricity generation come from renewables like wind and solar power. By 2050, it hopes electricity will be free of carbon.

The package calls for making renewable energy increasingly market based, setting a regulatory framework designed to reassure investors and set a level playing field for different technologies.

"The new market rules sharpen price signals and promote a more flexible market," Canete said.

"Our proposals will boost trading across borders, create a level playing field for renewables, and remove barriers for new actors in the market, and ensuring certainty for investors," he added.

'High-polluting fossil fuels'

The proposals on renewables also aim to promote more jobs in a sector that already employs more than one milion people. The commission said some 320,000 worked in the wind energy sector in 2014, five times more than 2005.

The 1,000-page package of measures—which still need to be approved by EU nations and the European Parliament—aims to overhaul the energy market and ensure the shift to clean energy.

The commission is calling for reducing so-called capacity mechanisms, which are seen as government subsidies used to help power companies avoid electricity blackouts.

The mechanisms used or under consideration in Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden ensure that sufficient electricity supplies are available to meet demand during peak times.

But Canete said: "Capacity mechanisms will not be used as a backdoor subsidy of high-polluting fossil fuels. That would go against our climate objectives."

The means the EU has set a limit of 550 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour for new plants while giving time for existing capacity mechanisms to adapt to the new rules.

The commission is also proposing a binding 30 percent energy efficiency target for 2030, up from the current target of at least 27 percent. This calls for equipping buildings with new saving technology.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: EU unveils plans to boost 'clean energy' use (2016, November 30) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-eu-unveils-boost-energy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Finland plans to phase out coal by 2030 (Update)
78 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (1)