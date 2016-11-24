November 24, 2016

Denial of invasive species threat worries scientists

by Anne Beston, University of Auckland

Denial of invasive species threat worries scientists
Credit: University of Auckland

Scientists believe a new battlefront is opening in science denialism and this time the target is the science of invasive alien species and the fight to protect some of the world's rarest species and most unique ecosystems.

In the science journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, conservation biologists Dr James Russell of the University of Auckland and Professor Tim Blackburn of University College London say scientific evidence on invasion biology is under attack, with much of the opposition value-based rather than science-based.

What we are seeing, Dr Russell says, is a rejection of established scientific fact along with an attempt to re-frame, downplay or even deny the role of in .

"Currently there is a lot of talk about living in a post-truth world, and, as scientists, we don't want to appear precious or to overreact. But we do see a manufacturing of scientific controversy on an issue where, in fact, no controversy exists," he says.

"Instead, there is and has long been a consensus between the world's leading ecologists on harmful effects of invasive species and this is not in dispute – at least not among the vast majority of scientists."

Dr Russell cites recent articles in high-profile international news outlets such as the New York Times, New Scientist and The Economist questioning the science of invasive species management.

But the questioning is also coming from other scientists, with a number of published academic papers and books taking aim at biologists and their work.

In response, Dr Russell and colleagues have come up with a list of 24 specific challenges that invasion biology faces along with some proposed solutions.

Those challenges include ensuring that successes in management, such as eradication of from islands, are highlighted.

"Scientists have often not been very good at communicating their work, and our emphasis has too often been on only conveying facts. So there is a need for us to talk clearly and more often about not just the but about why this issue is so important for all of us," says Dr Russell.

The issue of invasive is often better understood in New Zealand where our unique native biodiversity is often linked with a sense of national identity, he says.

Journal information: Trends in Ecology and Evolution

Provided by University of Auckland

Citation: Denial of invasive species threat worries scientists (2016, November 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-11-denial-invasive-species-threat-scientists.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

EU forum to take stance on Sweden's call for lobster ban
69 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)