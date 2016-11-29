November 29, 2016

Carmakers to build Europe network of e-charging stations

Hybrid and all-electric cars remain little-used in Europe, hobbled by high prices, the short range of the vehicles and a lack of recharging infrastructure

German carmakers BMW, Daimler, Porsche and Audi and US competitor Ford said on Tuesday they would cooperate on a Europe-wide network of electric charging stations.

"We intend to create a network that allows our customers on long-distance trips to use a for recharging," Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler said in a statement.

The firms have signed a memorandum of understanding on the , planning to begin construction of some 400 high-speed charging stations across Europe in 2017.

Completion of the network is slated for 2020.

Hybrid and all-electric cars from any manufacturer using the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard will be able to use the stations, in a move aimed at boosting growth of electric car use on the continent.

German carmakers have lagged behind some competitors when it comes to introducing electric models.

The technology remains little-used in Europe, hobbled by high prices, the short range of the vehicles and a lack of recharging infrastructure.

But recent months have seen a fresh commitment from the industry, a pillar of Europe's largest economy, to speed up the introduction of electric cars.

