September 20, 2016

Wireless signals can detect your feelings with new device

Wireless signals can detect your feelings with new device

What if your computer or smartphone could tell if you're happy or sad?

A new device developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology aims to detect emotions by sending wireless signals that measure heartbeats as the signals bounce off a person's body.

Researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory say their device is 87 percent accurate in using heartrate and what it's already learned about a person to recognize joy, pleasure, sadness or anger, after the device first measures how each individual's body reacts in various emotional states.

It works like an electrocardiogram monitor but without needing a sensor on the body to measure heartbeats.

They say it could one day be used by advertising agencies to gauge audience reaction or in health care to diagnose depression or anxiety.

More information: Emotion Recognition using Wireless Signals: eqradio.csail.mit.edu/files/eqradio-paper.pdf

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Wireless signals can detect your feelings with new device (2016, September 20) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-wireless-device.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

X-ray vision? New technology making it a reality for $300
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (2)