September 15, 2016

Tropical Storm Julia buffets southern US East Coast

Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Julia off the Southeast coast of the US
Satellite image shows Tropical Storm Julia off the Southeast coast of the US

Tropical Storm Julia is buffeting the shores of southern US states less than two weeks after Hermine soaked the East Coast, weather forecasters said on Wednesday.

Highly unusual for forming over land—in this case over northeast Florida on Tuesday—Julia was moving northeast just east of Savannah, Georgia, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said at 2100 GMT.

The storm is packing of nearly 40 miles per hour (65 kilometers per hour) with higher gusts, it added.

Videos from the South Carolina and Georgia coasts posted on social media showed and heavy rain. Some power outages have been reported.

"A slow and erratic motion is expected over the next couple of days," the NHC said, saying some strengthening is possible over the next two days. "Julia is likely to meander near the northern Georgia and southern South Carolina coastlines into Friday."

That could mean four to eight 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain along the South Carolina coast.

"This rainfall could lead to flooding and flash flooding," the NHC said.

Tropical storm-force winds extend up to 115 miles (185 kilometers) from the storm's center, it added, saying isolated tornadoes are possible near Charleston, South Carolina, through Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Ian in the central Atlantic Ocean is moving north, but currently poses no threat to land, the NHC said.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Tropical Storm Julia buffets southern US East Coast (2016, September 15) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-tropical-storm-julia-buffets-southern.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA animation shows landfall and progression of Hurricane Hermine
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)