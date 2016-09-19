September 19, 2016

Are statistics behind Pokémon Go's success?

by Wiley

A new article highlights how statistics are deeply involved within the algorithms that made Pokémon Go the hit it has become.

With modeling and statistical geo analysis seen almost everywhere in Pokémon Go, the game has led to a growing interest in statistical and , which will likely lead to improved games and apps that rely on statistics.

"Though statistics have been used in video games for some years now, Pokémon Go took it to a new level: it not only uses statistics, it is founded on statistics," said Carlos Grajales author of the Statistics Views article. "Developed by experts in geo analytics, this game turned out to be a huge success in no small part by its clever use of data. Game development is yet another field that statistics are changing for good."

More information: Carlos Alberto Gómez Grajales. Is Pokémon Go a success due to statistics? Statistics Views. www.statisticsviews.com/detail … e-to-statistics.html

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Are statistics behind Pokémon Go's success? (2016, September 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-statistics-pokmon-success.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Do Pokémon Go and augmented reality games offer real health benefits?
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a distinct feature of an ambiguous result?

13 hours ago

Difficult to understand the solution provided in the video (travelling salesman problem)

Sep 6, 2024

Questions regarding Kurepa's Conjecture

Sep 6, 2024

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

Sep 4, 2024

Raising to the power of 0 or 1

Sep 4, 2024

Calculate new height of truncated cone

Sep 3, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)