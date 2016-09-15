What to do to if you own a Samsung Galaxy Note 7

In this July 28, 2016, file photo, a screen magnification feature of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is demonstrated, in New York. U.S. regulators issued an official recall of Samsung's Galaxy Note 7 phone on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, because of a risk of fire. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Do you have a Galaxy Note 7 that was the subject of an official recall Thursday?

Here's what to do if you own one of Samsung's new smartphones. The U.S. safety watchdog, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is urging consumers to exchange or return the device because of a risk of fire. The agency says there have been 92 reports of batteries overheating in the U.S. That includes 26 reports of burns and 55 reports of property damage, including to cars and a garage.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers about 1 million Note 7s sold in the U.S. through Sept. 15.

HOW DO I CONFIRM THAT MY PHONE IS PART OF THE RECALL?

Look for an IMEI number on the back of the phone or on the phone's packaging. You can also find it in the phone's settings by going to "About Phone" or "General Management" and then hitting "Status." Enter that number at samsung.com/us/note7recall or call Samsung's recall hotline at 1-844-365-6197. U.S. officials say about 97 percent of Note 7s sold in the U.S. are affected.

WHAT ARE MY OPTIONS?

You can ask for a replacement or a full refund. For replacements, consumers can choose another Note 7 or a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, with a refund of the price difference. Samsung expects replacement Note 7s to be available by Wednesday.

Consumers who bought the phone through a wireless carrier or retailer such as Best Buy should contact the merchant directly. Those who bought it directly from Samsung should contact the company.

Online and phone contact information for individual carriers, retailers and Samsung is available at samsung.com/us/note7recall" target="_blank">samsung.com/us/note7recall .

MORE INFORMATION

www.cpsc.gov/en/Recalls/2016/S … xy-Note7-Smartphones

