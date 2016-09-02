Russian scientists develop unique plasma generator

Credit: National Research Nuclear University

Scientists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI (NRNU MEPhI) have developed a plasma generator that creates a high-intensity pulsed magnetron discharge in the steam of melted material.

The device consists of a plasma component and a power source and operates in special regimes of magnetron discharge—sputtering is accompanied by the intensive evaporation of melted matter from which a coating is formed. According to an article published in the scientific journal Surface and Coatings Technology, the new method will make it possible to rapidly apply high-quality thin films in high technology applications.

Deposition by magnetron sputtering is widely used for metallic and dielectric coatings in electronics, machine-building, architecture and other areas. For instance, magnetron deposition is the only method of applying energy-saving coatings on the glass panes of buildings. This method is also used to apply hard coatings to cutting instruments and in all kinds of decorative coverings—titanium nitride is applied to church cupolas instead of gold, for instance. In microelectronics, this method is used for metallizing IC panels and in optics to make light filters.

The discovery of high-intensity pulsed magnetron discharge by MEPhI in the late 1980s was a powerful impetus for research in this field. In the 2000s, Europe and the United States introduced HiPIMS (High Power Impulse Magnetron Sputtering) technology on its basis.

"However, magnetron deposition had a drawback—the speed at which coatings formed on materials was low compared to vacuum evaporation," said Alexander Tumarkin, an engineer at MEPhI. He added that the coatings left by vacuum evaporation were much worse than those produced by magnetron deposition. Tumarkin said industrialists have always faced a choice between the quality of products and productivity of an enterprise. "We managed to unite the advantages of both technologies in the device for creating a high-intensity pulsed magnetron discharge with a melted cathode," he said, adding that high-current sputtering of a melted target has enormous technological potential.

At present, experts are working on prototypes of the device that will be produced on a commercial scale in the future. "The industrial prototype of the device may be used as a plasma generator in industrial and laboratory conditions as a separate module for creating high-quality films," said MEPhI engineer Andrei Kaziyev, adding that it will be required by companies producing energy-saving glass, modern energy elements and various machine-building enterprises.