September 1, 2016

Rural location, race influence students' access to college

by Kristen Morales, University of Georgia

Rural location, race influence students’ access to college
Darris Means works with high school students during a summer program aimed at preparing students from underserved communities for college. Credit: Kimberly Walker

Students from rural communities who want to attend college face challenges on their pathways to higher education, according to a new study from a University of Georgia researcher.

Not only does location affect whether a student enrolls, but race plays a role as well, said Darris R. Means, an assistant professor in the UGA College of Education. With about 580,000 students in rural schools across Georgia-and nearly 40 percent students of color-this can have a tremendous effect on college access, Means said.

"Usually, particularly when we're talking about students of color, people consider the urban context. But when we don't think about this intersection of rurality and race, we overlook a lot of youth on their pathways to ," said Means, whose study was recently published in the journal The Review of Higher Education. "I think people of color in are often overlooked when it comes to educational policies, practices and programs, especially compared to urban and suburban settings."

For the study, Means and colleagues interviewed African-American high school students and staff members in a rural Southeast high school about their impressions of college access. Many students had parents, teachers, coaches and school counselors who pushed them to go to college, but this encouragement was tempered by a lack of resources. For example, students overwhelmingly felt that they had encouragement and support to go to college, yet didn't have access to academically rigorous classes or enough one-on-one time with a counselor to get help with the college admission process-a task that can seem daunting, especially to a first-generation college student.

Also, students at the rural said they felt motivated to go to , but felt constrained by geography-pressure to attend a school closer to home for family reasons-or felt out of place when visiting a campus lacking diversity. These are issues colleges should address in their outreach to rural areas, Means said.

"There are several implications for this study. First, colleges and universities, especially the most selective institutions in a state, have an opportunity to think about ways to recruit students from rural communities and enhance programs and services to retain rural students," Means said. "Second, educational leaders and state policymakers must consider how resource allocations affect rural of color and their educational experiences.

"For us to understand how to support all youth, we have to look at this intersection of race and rurality."

Provided by University of Georgia

Citation: Rural location, race influence students' access to college (2016, September 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-rural-students-access-college.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Are urban black males shortchanged in classroom?
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)