September 7, 2016

Rare one-horned rhino shot by poachers dies in Nepal

Rhino poaching carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a 100,000-rupee ($1,000) fine in Nepal, which is now home to ov
Rhino poaching carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a 100,000-rupee ($1,000) fine in Nepal, which is now home to over 600 rhinos

A one-horned rhino has died weeks after it was shot by poachers in Nepal, becoming the first of the rare animals to be killed in the country in over two years.

The injured adult male was taken to the Chitwan National Park, the country's biggest rhino conservation area, for treatment after it was shot in a forest in southern Nepal in August.

But on Wednesday staff at the park said it had died of its injuries, becoming the first rhino to die at the hands of poachers since May 2014.

"The critically injured rhino had started to recover, but died Tuesday," said assistant conservationist Nurendra Aryal.

Conservation groups had praised the Himalayan nation for its progress in combatting the who kill the for their prized horns.

Thousands of one-horned rhinos once roamed the plains of Nepal, but their numbers have plunged over the past century due to and human encroachment of their habitat.

The animals' horns are prized in China and parts of southeast Asia for their supposed medicinal qualities.

Rhino poaching carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in jail and a 100,000-rupee ($1,000) fine in Nepal, which is now home to over 600 .

Madhav Khadka, manager at WWF's wildlife trade monitoring department, said the death showed Nepal needed to improve security outside its national parks, where forest rangers guard against poaching.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Rare one-horned rhino shot by poachers dies in Nepal (2016, September 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-rare-one-horned-rhino-shot-poachers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

No rhinos poached in Nepal for past two years
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)