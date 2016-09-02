September 2, 2016

Personnel selection, training could mitigate effects of cognitive lock-up in automation operators

by Human Factors and Ergonomics Society

Automation failures have been the cause of such widely reported disasters as the crash of Air France Flight 447 in 2009, with most of the focus placed on deficiencies in the automated system. Although automation does help in avoiding human error in completing tasks, people are still needed to monitor how well the automated system is operating.

A paper just published in Human Factors: The Journal of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society describes a correlation between an operator's working memory and ability to sustain and a phenomenon known as cognitive lock-up, when an individual focuses longer on an initial failure event than on subsequent failures.

Monitoring of systems often requires multitasking: There is usually more than a single function to monitor, and when one function fails, it likely leads to subsequent failures, which can occur in rapid succession. The operator can experience cognitive lock-up if lacking in ability or training in working memory and .

Meike Jipp, a researcher at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), noted, "Previous research had focused only on identifying task- and automation-related predictors of cognitive lock-up." She studied the reaction time, working-memory ability, and sustained attention ability of 85 students (18-39 years old) as they monitored a simulated flight display and engine warning display similar to those in the Airbus A320. The first failure was with the autopilot, followed by a failure of one of the three engines.

Jipp's findings showed that, to a significant degree, individuals with better working memory not only were able to correct an initial system failure quickly but also could switch their attention to secondary failures more quickly. Furthermore, her results upheld her hypothesis that the influences of working memory and sustained attention on the reactions of human monitors increase across failures.

These results expand the knowledge base in determining characteristics that can be used to develop systems and processes to help prevent cognitive lock-up and the sometimes catastrophic failures it can cause. Examples Jipp notes are "enabling automation to prioritize failures and communicate such information, . . . improve the task environment, . . .and modify personnel selection strategies and establish training procedures for , cognitive flexibility, and sustained attention."

More information: "Reaction Times to Consecutive Automation Failures: A Function of Working Memory and Sustained Attention" hfs.sagepub.com/

Provided by Human Factors and Ergonomics Society

Citation: Personnel selection, training could mitigate effects of cognitive lock-up in automation operators (2016, September 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-personnel-mitigate-effects-cognitive-lock-up.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study finds unpredictability improves memory recall
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

20 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)