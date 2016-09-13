September 13, 2016

OSIRIS-REx says hello to the Allen Telescope Array

by SETI Institute

OSIRIS-REx says hello to the Allen Telescope Array
Credit: SETI Institute

The Allen Telescope Array uses 42 radio dishes to search for radio transmissions from ET. How do we know the system is working? To answer that we point the dishes in the direction of a spacecraft we know is transmitting radio signals back to Earth. If our software detects a radio transmission at the exact frequency as the spacecraft's transmission we know things are working as they should. On September 11, 2016 we tested the ATA by pointing at the newly launched NASA Osiris-REx spacecraft.

The detection of the radio transmission can be visualized as in the image below. The top graph is frequency on the horizontal axis, time on the . The signal strength is represented by the brightness. You can clearly see the carrier signal as the solid line in the middle, and the data sidebands at the sides.

The bottom graph is the same data represented a bit differently. Frequency on the horizontal graph, on the vertical axis.

The frequency and strength of the signal detected, as shown in the image below, was exactly as we predicted for this spacecraft. This was indeed the Osiris-REx radio transmission to Earth. Our radio transmission system passed the test.

The ATA's unique wide field of view was designed to be the best instrument to search for SETI signals, but is therefore also well suited to search for spacecraft, which the SETI Institute has done successfully for NASA and others on previous occasions.

Provided by SETI Institute

Citation: OSIRIS-REx says hello to the Allen Telescope Array (2016, September 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-osiris-rex-allen-telescope-array.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SETI detects possible signal at 11 GHz frequency from sun-like star
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

21 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)