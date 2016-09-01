September 1, 2016

NASA sees Lester move into central Pacific Ocean basin

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Lester move into central Pacific Ocean basin
On Aug. 31 at 6:50 p.m. EDT (22:50 UTC) the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw Hurricane Lester moving into the Central Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team/NOAA

Hurricane Lester continues to march to the west and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite saw the storm as it was crossing from the Eastern Pacific to the Central Pacific Ocean and triggered new hurricane watches for Hawaii.

When a tropical cyclone crosses the 140 degree west longitude line, it has moved into the Central Pacific Ocean and warnings on the system will be issued by NOAA's Central Pacific Hurricane Center (CPHC).

On Aug. 31 at 6:50 p.m. EDT (22:50 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Hurricane Lester. Lester's eye was still visible although some high clouds had filtered into it. The VIIRS image showed that Lester's eye was surrounded by powerful thunderstorms. By 11 p.m. EDT, Lester had crossed into the Central Pacific Ocean basin.

On Sept. 1, NOAA's CPHC noted that a Hurricane Watch is in effect for Hawaii County, Maui County including the islands of Maui Molokai Lanai and Kahoolawe.

CPHC said that conditions are possible over Hawaii and Maui counties Saturday, Sept. 3. Ocean swells generated by Lester will start to build over east facing shores today and Friday. Surf will peak this weekend, becoming very large and damaging along east facing shores. Heavy rains associated with Lester may reach Hawaii and Maui counties on Saturday, and may affect other Hawaiian Islands later Saturday and Sunday.

At 11 a.m. EDT (5 a.m. HST/1500 UTC, the center of Hurricane Lester was located near 18.4 degrees north latitude and 143.7 west longitude. That puts Lester's eye about 750 miles (1,205 km) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and 945 miles (1,520 km) east of Honolulu. The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 millibars.

Lester is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h) and this motion is expected to become west northwest later today through early Saturday, Sept. 3. Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 kph) with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast through early Saturday.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA sees Lester move into central Pacific Ocean basin (2016, September 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-nasa-lester-central-pacific-ocean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA satellite catches major Hurricane Madeline as Hawaii braces
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)