NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer
Some childhood cancer patients will chat Friday with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit they helped decorate.
NASA says astronaut Kate Rubins will wear the suit, dubbed "Courage," during a 20-minute chat Friday afternoon with patients from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Rubins has a degree in cancer biology. NASA says she will answer questions from the patients.
Three hand-painted suits have been created through the project that NASA says is designed "to raise awareness about the benefits of pairing art with medicine."
