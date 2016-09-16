September 16, 2016

NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer

NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer
This undated handout photo from NASA shows astronaut Kate Rubins aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit decorated by childhood cancer patients at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. NASA said Rubins will chat from the space station with patients during a 20-minute call on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016. (NASA via AP)

Some childhood cancer patients will chat Friday with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station wearing a hand-painted spacesuit they helped decorate.

NASA says astronaut Kate Rubins will wear the suit, dubbed "Courage," during a 20-minute chat Friday afternoon with patients from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Rubins has a degree in cancer biology. NASA says she will answer questions from the patients.

Three hand-painted suits have been created through the project that NASA says is designed "to raise awareness about the benefits of pairing art with medicine."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: NASA astronaut wears spacesuit painted by kids with cancer (2016, September 16) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-nasa-astronaut-spacesuit-kids-cancer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Spacewalkers successfully install new docking adapter for commercial crew flights
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

21 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)