September 3, 2016

Microsoft and Liebherr are collaborating on a new refrigerator "SmartDeviceBox" that reminds people what they need at the market

Microsoft is putting its machine brains into a Liebherr refrigerator.

The US technology giant and Liebherr are collaborating on a new "SmartDeviceBox" that take the kitchen appliance beyond cooling comestibles to reminding people what they need at the market, Microsoft principal data scientist TJ Hazen said in a blog post Friday.

The box is an internet-connected module that fits inside refrigerators and freezers.

Microsoft is putting machine vision capabilities to work to enable boxes to recognize milk cartons, ketchup bottles and other food inside refrigerators, according to Hazen.

The SmartDeviceBox uses cameras and object recognition technology to track what is in a refrigerator, keeping an inventory list, so that can be accessed through applications tailored for smartphones powered by Android, Apple or Windows software, Microsoft news center staff member Athima Chansanchai said in an online post.

"In the near future, Liebherr will help you shop and plan meals through intelligent food management," Chansanchai said.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Microsoft machine brains going into a refrigerator (2016, September 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-microsoft-machine-brains-refrigerator.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

