September 12, 2016

Study to help solve medical and industrial challenges

by Australian National University

Study to help solve medical and industrial challenges
Associate Professor Colin Jackson and PhD student Eleanor Campbell. Credit: Stuart Hay, ANU.

An international study led by The Australian National University (ANU) will help underpin the development of next-generation medical treatments and industrial applications such as removing pesticides from waterways.

Lead researcher Associate Professor Colin Jackson said the study significantly improved scientific understanding of the way that enzymes can change their function.

Enzymes are the molecular machines that speed up chemical reactions in biology and are required for many medical and industrial innovations.

"One of the biggest challenges in using enzymes in medicine, industry and environmental clean-up is engineering them to do what we want them to do, rather than what they've naturally evolved to do," said Dr Jackson, who is an ARC Future Fellow at the ANU Research School of Chemistry.

"The difficulty in engineering enzymes to do these specific tasks is partly related to our poor understanding of how they really work."

To better understand how enzymes work and how their functions can change, Dr Jackson's team sped up the evolution of an in a test tube—equal to hundreds of years of evolution in nature—and captured a molecular fossil record of many different versions of the protein along the evolutionary journey.

"We observed that the change in the enzyme's function, as it evolved, was partly due to changes in the enzyme's structure, but also involved the enzyme's ability to move or change shape," he said.

"This means to engineer enzymes better we need to not only change their structure, which we understand fairly well, but also find better ways to change the way that they move in three dimensions."

Dr Jackson said previous studies had indicated that an enzyme's movement was potentially significant in terms of function. But this study showed how enzyme movements changed as they evolved and resulted in new functions.

He said the new findings would change the way enzymes were engineered for biotechnology innovations, potentially leading to the development of better enzymes to fight diseases and address industrial challenges.

The study, published in Nature Chemical Biology, involved the Australian Synchrotron and 12 scientists from Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and France working together as part of a six-year study.

Co-lead researcher Eleanor Campbell said that enzymes were ideal for use in many because they were environmentally friendly.

"Enzymes occur naturally so they degrade very easily in the environment, and they are very powerful catalysts because they don't depend on harsh solvents, heavy metals or things that chemists typically use in a lab to encourage a chemical reaction," said Ms Campbell, a PhD student at the ANU Research School of Chemistry.

"So, for instance, we can add pesticide-degrading enzymes to a polluted waterway and their target pesticide can be degraded naturally."Essentially, protein engineering will allow us to make tools that can speed up lots of exciting reactions without many detrimental effects."

More information: The role of protein dynamics in the evolution of new enzyme function, Nature Chemical Biology, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2175

Journal information: Nature Chemical Biology

Provided by Australian National University

Citation: Study to help solve medical and industrial challenges (2016, September 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-medical-industrial.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New insight into enzyme evolution
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)