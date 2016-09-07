September 7, 2016

Intel to spin off cybersecurity unit McAfee

Intel's announcement to spin off its cybersecurity operations under McAfee will allow it to focus on new priorities such as wear
Intel's announcement to spin off its cybersecurity operations under McAfee will allow it to focus on new priorities such as wearables and other connected devices

US tech giant Intel announced plans Wednesday to spin off its cybersecurity operations as an independent company under the name McAfee.

The move comes six years after Intel announced the acquisition of McAfee, one of the leading antivirus software companies at the time.

An Intel statement said the spinoff would be made with the investment group TPG, which would own 51 percent of McAfee, leaving Intel with 49 percent and valuing the group at $4.2 billion.

Intel chief Brian Krzanich said in a statement that "security remains important in everything we do at Intel and going forward we will continue to integrate industry-leading security and privacy capabilities in our products from the cloud to billions of smart, connected computing devices."

The new group will be one of the world's largest pure-play cybersecurity companies, and frees Intel to focus on new priorities such as wearables and other connected devices.

"We believe that McAfee will thrive as an independent company. With TPG's investment, along with continued support from Intel, McAfee will sharpen its focus and become even more agile in its response to today's rapidly evolving security sector," said Jim Coulter, co-founder and co-chief executive of TPG.

Chris Young, who heads the unit, will be CEO of the new company.

Intel announced the $7.68 billion deal for McAfee in 2010 and closed the deal in 2011.

The group is no longer affiliated with founder John McAfee, who was a fugitive from authorities in Central America and more recently made a run for the US presidency.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Intel to spin off cybersecurity unit McAfee (2016, September 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-intel-mcafee-cybersecurity-company.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Intel completes McAfee acquisition
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)