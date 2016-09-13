September 13, 2016

Family bonds are key to helping at-risk species, study suggests

by University of Edinburgh

forest
Credit: Wikipedia.

Efforts to protect endangered species could be helped by fresh insights into how parenting affects the survival chances of inbred animals.

The findings could inform conservation strategies to protect wild animals, some of which face a threat from inbreeding as their natural habitats shrink.

Researchers studied the impact of varying levels of care given by female beetles to their broods of inbred offspring. They assessed how inbred juveniles born to larger mothers fared compared with those born to smaller mothers.

Their results, from the first study of its kind, showed a marked difference in the of inbred young beetles at various stages of development, linked to how much time mothers spent feeding and grooming their young, and cleaning their burrow.

The offspring of bigger mothers were less likely to live long enough to leave the burrow in which they were born. This finding - which was the opposite of what scientists had expected - may be because larger females are likely to produce more than one brood in their lifetimes and do not spend energy caring for offspring that are inbred and therefore less healthy.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh say their study reinforces the importance of parental care in the survival prospects of wild animals whose parents are closely related, and may help identify risk elements in wild populations.

Researchers compared the development and survival of groups of beetles born to large females and smaller females, all of which had mated with a close relative, and to the offspring of large and small females whose mates were not relatives. The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, was supported by the University of Edinburgh.

Natalie Pilakouta of the University of Edinburgh's School of Biological Sciences, who led the study, said: "Variations in parenting for inbred has implications for their survival. We need to look more closely at how factors such as age and condition of parents affect their offsprings' prospects."

More information: Maternal effects alter the severity of inbreeding depression in the offspring, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rspb.2016.1023

Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of Edinburgh

Citation: Family bonds are key to helping at-risk species, study suggests (2016, September 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-family-bonds-key-at-risk-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Inbreeding impacts on mothering ability, red deer study shows
195 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)