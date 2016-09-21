Dutch brothers in court for bitcoin mining with stolen power

Prosecutors in the Netherlands are seeking prison sentences for two brothers who they say used stolen electricity to power computers they used to mine bitcoins worth an estimated 200,000 euros ($223,500).

Prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that powerful computers used to "mine" the electronic currency were found in a building in the port city of Rotterdam that belonged to one of the brothers and also was used as a cannabis nursery.

Equipment in the nursery and the computers were running on illegally tapped electricity when they were discovered in 2014. The brothers, whose identities were not released, are charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors asked judges to impose a 15-month sentence on one brother and five months on the other.

