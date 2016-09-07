September 7, 2016

Corporate social responsibility can backfire if employees don't think it's genuine

by Wiley

A new study looks at what happens when a company's employees view its efforts related to corporate social responsibility as substantive (perceived to be other-serving and genuinely aimed at supporting the common good) or symbolic (perceived as self-serving and performed primarily for reputation and to enhance profits).

Using three samples aggregating more than 1000 working adults, researchers developed and tested a measure of substantive and symbolic . The measure indicated that when attribute corporate as substantive, benefits accrue to the individual and to the organization as a whole; however, when viewed as engaging in greenwashing, self-serving engagement in corporate social responsibility backfires: employee reactions are negative, and they may do less for the organization and label it as a "taker" rather than a "giver."

"We already knew that a company's corporate social responsibility engagement produces positive outcomes. Now however, we see that a company jumping on the corporate social responsibility bandwagon just for show or greenwashing doesn't fool its employees," said Dr. Magda Donia, Assistant Professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management and lead author of the Applied Psychology: An International Review study. "A company perceived as disingenuous undermines its own effort. When it comes to corporate social responsibility, the focus should be on the giving, not the getting. The best way to win is to truly give and let visibility and marketability follow."

More information: Magda B.L. Donia et al, Employee Attributions of Corporate Social Responsibility as Substantive or Symbolic: Validation of a Measure, Applied Psychology (2016). DOI: 10.1111/apps.12081

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Corporate social responsibility can backfire if employees don't think it's genuine (2016, September 7) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-corporate-social-responsibility-backfire-employees.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Do consumers think products are better when companies donate to charity?
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

19 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)