September 21, 2016

Compound boosts contrast of photoacoustic images

by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Compound boosts contrast of photoacoustic images
When injected into a mouse, osmium carbonyl clusters (left) enhance the contrast of photoacoustic images, which are obtained by using near-infrared laser light (red) to excite acoustic waves (purple and yellow). Credit: The Royal Society of Chemistry

An agent for enhancing the contrast of photoacoustic imaging—an emerging imaging modality that involves 'listening' to the sound generated by laser light—has been developed by A*STAR researchers.

Photoacoustic imaging is an intriguing way to capture a picture of biological tissue in the body. Researchers shine ultrashort pulses of near-infrared laser light on to the region to be imaged. Tissue absorbs the light, causing it to heat up and expand and the expansion generates sound waves that are picked up by an ultrasound detector and used to generate an image.

Since it does not use ionizing radiation, is safer than X-ray imaging and combines the advantages of optical imaging (good contrast) with those of ultrasound imaging ( and tissue penetration). Currently it is mainly used in research laboratories, but it has several potential clinical applications.

Compounds known as contrast agents are used to boost the contrast of photoacoustic images. While metal carbonyl clusters—molecules with metal atoms at their centers and limbs of carbon monoxide—have high photoacoustic contrasts, the contrast peaks at wavelengths that are too low to be useful for photoacoustic imaging.

Now, Malini Olivo at the A*STAR Singapore Bioimaging Consortium and co-workers have discovered a way to shift the optical absorption of metal carbonyl clusters to longer wavelengths. They found that using metal cores that have high nuclearity pushes the optical contrast into the near-infrared range (680 to 1,000 nanometers), which is so important for photoacoustic imaging.

When they injected osmium carbonyl clusters into the bloodstream of mice, they observed up to a four-fold enhancement in the photoacoustic signal from certain tissues, compared to that obtained with metal carbonyl clusters that have a low nuclearity.

"We demonstrated the potential of high-nuclearity carbonyl clusters of ruthenium and osmium as photoacoustic contrast agents in whole-body preclinical imaging," says Olivo. "The clusters exhibit low toxicity, high stability and superior photoacoustic stability compared to the clinically approved near-infrared dye indocyanine green."

More broadly, the study emphasizes a neglected class of compounds. "This work highlights the potential biological applications of organometallic complexes, which have not been well explored," says Olivo.

"Metal-based therapeutic and imaging agents are becoming increasingly important. The in vivo evaluation of this class of clusters provides insights into the toxicity of such compounds, which should help to reduce the stigma associated with heavy-metal toxicity."

The team intends to improve the biocompatibility of the clusters and also functionalize the clusters with certain ligands to enable targeted imaging.

More information: Zhiyong Lam et al. High nuclearity carbonyl clusters as near-IR contrast agents for photoacoustic in vivo imaging, J. Mater. Chem. B (2016). DOI: 10.1039/C6TB00075D

Provided by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore

Citation: Compound boosts contrast of photoacoustic images (2016, September 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-compound-boosts-contrast-photoacoustic-images.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dual-action chemical agents improve a high-resolution and noninvasive way to detect cancer
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)