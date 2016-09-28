September 28, 2016

How choosy should you be?

by Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

How choosy should you be?
Credit: Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

When animals choose their mates, how discriminate they are varies a great deal. For some male Mormon crickets, any female will do; in contrast, blue peahens rarely fall for the first cock courting them. Across nature, all kinds of situations seem to occur (albeit with different frequencies): indiscriminate males and females, only choosy females, only choosy males, very choosy everybody, as well as any situation in between. In a recent study, Alexandre Courtiol from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Berlin (Germany) and his collaborators from the Institut des Sciences de l'Evolution in Montpellier (France) conclude that how choosy animals are emerges predictably from the biology of each species and sex. This finding matters because by impacting on who mixes their genes with whom, choosiness is a key factor shaping the biodiversity of species. This, in turn, has implications for conservation.

To come to their conclusions, the researchers used a mathematical model to assess how general features ruling the life schedule of the , such as how often individuals meet, can mate and die, impact the rate at which individuals mate. Because it takes time to reject a potential mate and find another, the choosier an individual is, the less often it can mate. Thus, although being choosy helps an animal to find partners of higher quality, being choosy also comes with a cost. Although matters can sometimes get complicated—the evolution of higher choosiness in one sex can either promote or impede selection for choosiness in the other, depending on the conditions—the researchers find that, if the ecological circumstances are such that individuals spend a large part of their lives searching for mates (e.g., male Mormon crickets, many male spiders), then the cost of choosiness is also high —and individuals can be expected not to be particularly choosy (it takes too much time). Conversely, when successfully finding a mate takes a small part of the lifespan, choosiness can evolve more readily.

Following this logic, the authors of this study—published in the scientific journal the American Naturalist—predict that the species in which everybody is very choosy should be those where both females and males need to wait for a while after mating before being able to mate again—irrespective of the specific reason for needing to wait. Possible reasons include looking after offspring for a long time or refilling one's semen reserves.

More information: Alexandre Courtiol et al. The Evolution of Mutual Mate Choice under Direct Benefits, The American Naturalist (2016). DOI: 10.1086/688658

Journal information: American Naturalist

Provided by Forschungsverbund Berlin e.V. (FVB)

Citation: How choosy should you be? (2016, September 28) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-choosy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Male orb-weaving spiders cannibalized by females may be choosy about mating
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)