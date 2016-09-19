September 19, 2016

Andrea Wulf's Humboldt biography wins Science Book Prize

A biography of German naturalist and explorer Alexander von Humboldt has been named science book of the year.

Andrea Wulf's "The Invention of Nature" was awarded the 25,000-pound ($33,000) Science Book Prize on Monday.

It charts the life of the influential 18th- and 19th-century scientist who gave his name to mountains, cities, a lunar sea and a type of penguin.

Writer Bill Bryson, who chaired the judging panel, said Wulf's book was "a thrilling adventure story ... about a polymath who had an extraordinary impact on our contemporary understanding of nature."

The Royal Society Insight Investment Science Book Prize celebrates science books in English aimed at non-specialist readers.

Wulf beat finalists including Tim Birkhead's egg exploration "The Most Perfect Thing" and "The Gene," by Pulitzer Prize winner Siddhartha Mukherjee.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Andrea Wulf's Humboldt biography wins Science Book Prize (2016, September 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-andrea-wulf-humboldt-biography-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to appear as e-book
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

18 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

23 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)