August 23, 2016

World's most efficient AES crypto processing technology for IoT devices developed

by Tohoku University

World's most efficient AES crypto processing technology for IoT devices developed
New Operation Compression Technology Based on Number Representation Transformation Credit: Naofumi Homma

Researchers at Tohoku University and NEC Corporation have discovered a new technique for compressing the computations of encryption and decryption operations known as Galois field arithmetic operations.

The group, from the Research Institute of Electrical Communication, has thus succeeded in developing the world's most efficient Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) cryptographic processing circuit, whose is reduced by more than 50 percent of the current level.

With this achievement, it has become possible to include in information and communication technology devices with tight energy constraints, greatly enhancing the safety of the next-generation Internet of Things.

This result was announced on August 19, 2016 during the Conference on Cryptographic Hardware and Embedded Systems (CHES 2016) hosted by the International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR) in Santa Barbara, USA.

More information: A High Throughput/Gate AES Hardware Architecture by Compressing Encryption and Decryption Datapaths— Toward Efficient CBC-Mode Implementation. DOI: 10.1007/978-3-662-53140-2_26

Provided by Tohoku University

Citation: World's most efficient AES crypto processing technology for IoT devices developed (2016, August 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-world-efficient-aes-crypto-technology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Verification testing of quantum cryptographic communication system that theoretically cannnot be tapped
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

15 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)