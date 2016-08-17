August 17, 2016

Study finds that views of swing voters do not matter much to presidential candidates

by SAGE

Study finds that views of swing voters do not matter much to presidential candidates
"Ideological Positions of Swing Voters, Presidential Candidates, and Party Bases, 1980-2012". Credit: Bartels 2016

Despite the familiar belief that candidates must appeal to the "moderate middle" of the voting public in order to win elections, U.S. presidential candidates routinely take less-than moderate positions on a variety of issues. Are they catering to the extreme views of their respective core supporters? A new study out today finds that Republican presidential candidates are generally more responsive to the views of their base voters than Democratic candidates, but neither party's candidates are more than minimally responsive to the preferences of the swing voters whose views define the center of the political spectrum. The study was published as part of a special issue of The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science (a journal from SAGE Publishing) titled "Elections in America."

"If extremism is a problem in presidential politics, it seems to be at least as much of a problem for Democrats as for Republicans," writes the study author, Larry M. Bartels of Vanderbilt University. "My findings provide ample grounds for alarm for anyone who believes that should be responsive to the views of swing voters."

Bartels compared the positions of presidential candidates from 1980 to 2012 on a variety of political issues to the preferences of swing voters and of their own core supporters. He used data from American National Election Studies surveys, utilizing a "liberal-to-conservative" 100-point scale and adding viewpoints on government spending, government jobs, aid to African Americans, and defense spending.

Bartels concluded that the candidates' unresponsiveness to swing voters is not merely a reflection of the influence of core party members. The parties' respective bases have indeed become more polarized in recent years, with the Republican base making the more substantial shift. However, candidates' positions are frequently even more "extreme" than those of their core supporters.

"The idea that ' positions reflect strategic compromises between the preferences of core partisans and swing voters fares poorly here," Bartels wrote. "Perhaps they reflect the influence of much smaller, more extreme subsets of 'intense policy demanders' or big donors, activist groups, and grassroots conservative or liberal organizations distinct from the larger cadres of core partisans."

More information: "Failure to Converge: Presidential Candidates, Core Partisans, and the Missing Middle in American Electoral Politics," by Larry M. Bartels, in The ANNALS of the American Academy of Political and Social Science.

Provided by SAGE

Citation: Study finds that views of swing voters do not matter much to presidential candidates (2016, August 17) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-views-voters-presidential-candidates.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study: Are voters influenced by campaign visits?
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

2 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)