August 26, 2016

Thousands of mussels wash up on shores of Long Island

Thousands of dead mussels have washed up this week on the shores of Long Island.

A Stony Brook University marine science professor says he examined the blue that have come ashore in Jamesport and says the die-off could have to do with the hot summer.

Professor Christopher Gobler says the mussels thrive in the Long Island Sound's typically mild temperature. He says the mussels appear to have been born in 2013 and 2014, both cooler years.

But he says this summer's high temperatures probably caused them to die and wash ashore.

Residents tell Newsday the mussels are starting to smell, and they hope the tide takes them away.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation tells WCBS-TV mussel wash-ups can occur a few times a year across the region.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Thousands of mussels wash up on shores of Long Island (2016, August 26) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-thousands-mussels-shores-island.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists: Mussels, without noses, use smell to find homes
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)