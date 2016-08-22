August 22, 2016

Scientists create a ceramic resistant to extreme temperatures

by Tomsk State University

Physicists and technicians of the TSU and Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science SB RAS are developing experimental samples of ceramics resistant to extreme temperatures. The scientists aim to invent a material that can withstand up to 3,000 degrees Celsius. The new product will be used in the space industry and in the manufacture of aircraft engines. Samples of the material were presented at the Second International Conference and Expo on Ceramics and Composite Materials, held 25-26 July in Berlin.

This development is intended primarily for space and aviation. It will help to build a new generation of engines. Multilayer ceramics, in which the layers are different types of ceramics based on hafnium carbide and zirconium diboride and oxide, will increase the temperature in the combustion chamber of . It also provides increased protection during atmospheric reentry.

Physicists and technicians plan to test their material at the Roscosmos State Corporation. The flow of plasma with hypersonic speed will be obtained in the special installation; a test sample of the multilayer will be used. If the object remains intact at least for 20 seconds upon exposure to 2,200°C during the first stage of the experiment, it will prove that the scientists are on the right track.

The new material will also have applications in diagnosis. It can be used in the manufacture of protective covers for temperature sensors in the combustion chambers of jet engines. The thermocouples with sapphire tips currently in use cannot withstand the heat and fail.

The development of this new material is part of the Federal Target Programme (14.607.21.0056-RFMEFI60714X0056). The industrial partner of TSU is CJSC NEVZ-CERAMICS (Novosibirsk). The project cost about 50 million rubles. Scientists plan to finish work in December 2016.

More information: S Buyakova et al, The influence of ZrB-SiC powders mechanical treatment on the structure of sintered ceramic composites, IOP Conference Series: Materials Science and Engineering (2016). DOI: 10.1088/1757-899X/140/1/012006

Provided by Tomsk State University

Citation: Scientists create a ceramic resistant to extreme temperatures (2016, August 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-scientists-ceramic-resistant-extreme-temperatures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Breakthrough achieved in ceramics 3D printing technology
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

TBT, PFAS and Pesticides (Sample Analysis Budgets)

37 minutes ago

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)