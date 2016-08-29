Pokemon, just go: France doesn't want creatures in schools

Attention, legendary Pokemon creatures: You may soon be expelled from the schools of France.

The education minister, Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, said Monday that the makers of the popular "Pokemon Go" smartphone game should stop beaming their most avidly hunted Pokemon figures into real-life schools.

She has told a Paris news conference that she intends to meet representatives of California-based Niantic Inc. to explain that the game entices non-students to wander into children's schools. She sees the quest for rare, or "legendary," characters as posing the greatest security risk of unwanted walk-ins by strangers.

France remains in an official state of emergency following November attacks in Paris and last month's Nice truck massacre.

She says principals already can apply online for Niantic to remove their school from the game's global map.

