August 23, 2016

Finding patterns in 'electron puddles'

by Jim Shelton, Yale University

Credit: Yale University

Yale physicist Leonid Glazman has developed a quantitative theory to explain the effect of quantum and thermal fluctuations of charge in tiny "electron puddles" for a study reported in the journal Nature.

Scientists at the Nanoscience Center in Paris, France, created an "electron puddle" within a semiconductor in order to study the particle-wave duality in the nature of electrons.

"Application of an electric potential led to the puddle's charge increasing in steps," said Glazman, the Donner Professor of Physics and Applied Physics. "The stronger the quantum and were, the more smeared these single-electron steps became. This smearing provided the quantitative measure for the fluctuations."

Understanding the quantum laws of electricity is crucial in the development of future nanoelectronic devices, Glazman noted.

More information: S. Jezouin et al. Controlling charge quantization with quantum fluctuations, Nature (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nature19072

Journal information: Nature

Provided by Yale University

Citation: Finding patterns in 'electron puddles' (2016, August 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-patterns-electron-puddles.html
