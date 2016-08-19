August 19, 2016

NASA's terra satellite sees Tropical Storm Dianmu over Vietnam

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA's Terra Satellite sees Tropical Storm Dianmu over Vietnam
On Aug. 19 at 3 a.m. EDT (07:00 UTC), NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible light image of Tropical Storm Dianmu over Vietnam. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite saw Tropical Storm Dianmu after making landfall in northeastern Vietnam.

On Aug. 19 at 3 a.m. EDT (07:00 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible light image Dianmu. The image showed Dianmu's center in northern Vietnam with associated clouds and showers extending into southern China, Laos and Thailand.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Aug. 19, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued their final warning on Dianmu. At that time the center of Tropical Storm Dianmu was located near 20.8 degrees north latitude and 106.5 degrees east longitude. That's about 36 nautical miles east-southeast of Hanoi, Vietnam. Maximum sustained winds were near 46 mph (40 knots/74 kph).

Fiona was moving toward the west-northwest near 13.8 mph (12 kph/22.2 kph). The storm is expected continue moving in a west-northwestern direction and dissipate.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Citation: NASA's terra satellite sees Tropical Storm Dianmu over Vietnam (2016, August 19) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-nasa-terra-satellite-tropical-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees Tropical Storm Mirinae approaching landfall
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)