August 15, 2016

NASA's spots extra-tropical cyclone Conson in Sea of Okhotsk

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

On Aug. 15 NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible image of extra-tropical cyclone Conson over Japan's island of Hokkiado and the Sea of Okhotsk. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite captured an image of extra-tropical cyclone Conson's clouds spread Japan's northern most island, the Sea of Okhotsk and Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

On Aug. 15, 2016 the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a of the clouds associated with the extra-tropical cyclone. In the image, clouds covered Japan's island of Hokkaido and stretched over the Sea of Okhotsk and the southern portion of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

Hokkaido is Japan's second largest island and the largest and northernmost prefecture. The Kamchatka Peninsula is located in far eastern Russia and is about 776 miles (1,250 kilometers) long. The peninsula is between the Sea of Okhotsk to the west, and the Pacific Ocean to the east.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued the final warning of Conson on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

