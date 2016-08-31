Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel may contain hidden symbols of female anatomy

Publications on the works of Michelangelo in the Sistine Chapel indicate that numerous codes and hidden messages may have been inserted for various purposes.

Now a new analysis suggests that Michelangelo may have concealed symbols associated with female anatomy when painting the chapel's ceiling.

In a broader sense, the analysis is useful for understanding the historical relationship between art and anatomy, and it questions the possible existence of anatomic figures concealed in many of Michelangelo's works, noted Dr. Deivis de Campos, author of the Clinical Anatomy article.

More information: Deivis de Campos et al, The hidden symbols of the female anatomy in Michelangelo Buonarroti's ceiling in the Sistine Chapel, Clinical Anatomy (2016). DOI: 10.1002/ca.22764

