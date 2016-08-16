August 16, 2016

Image: Saturn's moons Tethys and Hyperion

by NASA

Credit: NASA

Saturn's moons Tethys and Hyperion appear to be near neighbors in this Cassini view, even though they are actually 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) apart here. Tethys is the larger body on the left.

These two of Saturn are very different worlds. To learn more about Hyperion (170 miles or 270 kilometers across), see PIA14583; to learn more about Tethys (660 miles or 1,062 kilometers across) see PIA09766.

This view looks toward the trailing side of Tethys. North on Tethys is up and rotated 1 degree to the left. The image was taken in with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on Aug. 15, 2015.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 750,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) from Tethys. Image scale is 4.4 miles (7.0 kilometers) per pixel. The distance to Hyperion was 1.7 million miles (2.7 million kilometers) with an image scale of 10 mile (16 kilometers) per pixel.

Provided by NASA

