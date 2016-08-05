August 5, 2016

Image: Curiosity's arm over 'Marimba' target on mount sharp

by NASA

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover began close-up investigation of a target called "Marimba," on lower Mount Sharp, during the week preceding the fourth anniversary of the mission's dramatic sky-crane landing.

The Navigation Camera (Navcam) on Curiosity's mast took this image on Aug. 2, 2016, during the 1,418th Martian day, or sol, since Curiosity landed inside Gale Crater on Aug. 6, 2012, Universal Time (Aug. 5, PDT).  In this scene, the rover has extended its arm over a patch of bedrock selected as the target for rover's next drilling operation. The drilling collects rock powder for onboard laboratory analysis.  The arm is positioned with the rover's wire-bristle Dust Removal Tool above the target.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages the Mars Science Laboratory Project for the NASA Science Mission Directorate, Washington. JPL designed and built the project's Curiosity rover and the rover's Navcam.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Curiosity's arm over 'Marimba' target on mount sharp (2016, August 5) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-image-curiosity-arm-marimba-mount.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

