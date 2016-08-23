Google rolling out latest Android system to Nexus phones

Google is ready to start sending out the latest version of its Android operating system to a handful of devices.

The release announced Monday means many Nexus-branded devices should receive a free upgrade to Android 7.0, nicknamed "Nougat," during the next few weeks.

The first models in line include the Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, Pixel C and General Mobile 4G.

Other smartphones coming out this fall will be sold with Nougat already installed.

The new version of Android has been in a testing phase since March as Google polished the system that will feature 72 new emojis and the ability to reply to notifications without opening an app.

Rival Apple is scheduled to release the latest operating system for the iPhone next month.

