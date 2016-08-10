August 10, 2016

First report on efficient reprogramming of diabetic foot ulcer cells to create therapeutic stem cell

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

First report on efficient reprogramming of diabetic foot ulcer cells to create therapeutic stem cell
Cellular Reprogramming, published bimonthly online with open access options and in print, is the premier peer-reviewed research journal on the etiology, development, and potential treatment of disease through reprogramming cellular mechanisms. Coverage includes somatic cell nuclear transfer and reprogramming in early embryos; embryonic stem cells; nuclear transfer stem cells; generation of induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells; epigenetics; and adult stem cells and pluripotency. A complete table of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the Cellular Reprogramming website. Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

The potential to use a patient's own cells to treat non-healing chronic wounds - a serious complication of diabetes - took an important step forward as researchers successfully reprogrammed skin cells taken from diabetic foot ulcers to form induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The reprogramming technique was similar in efficiency to the results achieved using healthy foot skin from non-diabetic patients, as described in the study published in Cellular Reprogramming.

iPSCs have the potential to develop into a variety of cell types and can be used to create disease models to study new therapeutic approaches, such as activating regenerative capabilities that could convert non-healing fibroblasts into that regain their repair functions.

In the article "Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells From Diabetic Foot Ulcer Fibroblasts Using a Nonintegrative Sendai Virus", Behzad Gerami-Naini, PhD and coauthors from the School of Dental Medicine and the Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences, Tufts University (Boston, MA), and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University (Boston and Cambridge, MA), present a technique that uses a non-integrating Sendai virus to reprogram fibroblast cell lines. The researchers describe the future therapeutic potential of reprogrammed diabetic foot ulcer-derived cells, which could undergo epigenetic remodeling, a change that may reverse disease processes

"This research has created two new approaches to the study and treatment of . It has revealed an important new source of cells for treatment of such ulcers," says Professor Sir Ian Wilmut, OBE, FRS, FRSE, Editor-In-Chief of Cellular Reprogramming and Emeritus Professor in the MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine, University of Edinburgh (UK). "In addition, research on "reprogrammed cells" from such ulcers may reveal the molecular changes that caused the ulcers."

More information: Behzad Gerami-Naini et al, Generation of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Fibroblasts Using a Nonintegrative Sendai Virus, Cellular Reprogramming (2016). DOI: 10.1089/cell.2015.0087

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: First report on efficient reprogramming of diabetic foot ulcer cells to create therapeutic stem cell (2016, August 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-efficient-reprogramming-diabetic-foot-ulcer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Non-healing tissue from diabetic foot ulcers reprogrammed as pluripotent stem cells
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)