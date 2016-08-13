US agency studies how to detect algae bloom outbreaks

U.S. Geological Survey scientists spent this week studying how nutrient levels contribute to algae bloom outbreaks at two major Utah lakes.

The experimental study comes on the heels of this summer's massive algae bloom that closed Utah Lake, sickened people and left farmers scrambling for clean water during some of the hottest days of the year.

Christopher Shope, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Utah, says the goal of the study on the waters of Utah Lake and the Great Salt Lake is to determine how to predict algae bloom outbreaks before they happen.

That would allow state and county officials to warn boaters, swimmers and farmers ahead of time.

Toxic algae is a problem around the country. An enormous outbreak in Florida this year fouled beaches on the Atlantic coast.

