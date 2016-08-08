August 8, 2016

Researchers invent acoustic prism

by Hillary Sanctuary, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

EPFL scientists have invented a new type of "acoustic prism" that can split a sound into its constituent frequencies. Their acoustic prism has applications in sound detection.

Almost 400 years ago, Newton showed that a prism could split white light into the colors of the rainbow, with each colour corresponding to a different wave frequency. Such an "optical prism" relies on a physical phenomenon (refraction) to split light into its constituent frequencies.

Now, a prism exists for . Hervé Lissek and his team at EPFL have invented an "acoustic prism" that splits sound into its constituent frequencies using physical properties alone. Its applications in sound detection are published in the Journal of the Acoustical Society of America.

The acoustic prism is entirely man-made, unlike optial prisms, which occur naturally in the form of water droplets. Decomposing sound into its constituent frequencies relies on the physical interaction between a sound wave and the structure of the prism. The acoustic prism modifies the propagation of each individual frequency of the , without any need of computations or electronic components.

The acoustic prism

The acoustic prism looks like a rectangular tube made of aluminum, complete with ten, perfectly aligned holes along one side. Each hole leads to an air-filled cavity inside the tube, and a membrane is placed between two consecutive cavities.

When sound is directed into the tube at one end, high-frequency components of the sound escape out of the tube through the holes near the source, while low frequencies escape through the holes that are further away, towards the other end of the tube. Like light through an optical prism, the sound is dispersed, with the dispersion angle depending on the wave's frequency.

The membranes are key, since they vibrate and transmit the sound to the neighboring cavities with a delay that depends on frequency. The delayed sound then leaks through the holes and towards the exterior, dispersing the sound.

Angular detection by frequency

To take the concept a step further, the researchers realized that they could use the acoustic prism as an antenna to locate the direction of a distant sound by simply measuring its frequency. Since each dispersion angle corresponds to a particular frequency, it's enough to measure the main component of an incoming sound to determine where it is coming from, without actually moving the prism.

The principle of the acoustic prism relies on the design of cavities, ducts and membranes, which can be easily fabricated and even miniaturized, possibly leading to cost-effective angular sound detection without resorting to expensive microphone arrays or moving antennas.

More information: Hussein Esfahlani et al. Exploiting the leaky-wave properties of transmission-line metamaterials for single-microphone direction finding, The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America (2016). DOI: 10.1121/1.4949544

Journal information: Journal of the Acoustical Society of America

Provided by Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne

Citation: Researchers invent acoustic prism (2016, August 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-acoustic-prism.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Designing an acoustic diode
163 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (1)