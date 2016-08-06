August 6, 2016

Nearly $620K in funding awarded to protect Narragansett Bay

Hundreds of thousands in federal funding has been awarded to protect Narragansett Bay.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration awarded nearly $620,000 to support the Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve's work to preserve and restore the bay's coastal and estuarine ecosystems.

The research reserve is a partnership between NOAA and the state's Department of Environmental Management to promote informed management and sound stewardship of Rhode Island's coastal resources.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says Narragansett Bay is Rhode Island's most important natural resource.

The Democrat says the money will help the research reserve protect the coastline and help the state address the effects of climate change.

The research reserve encompasses 4,453 acres of land and waterways on Prudence, Patience, Hope and Dyer islands.

