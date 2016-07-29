Unapproved genetically modified wheat found in Washington

Federal authorities say genetically modified wheat that's not approved for sale or production in the United States has been found growing in a field in Washington state.

The discovery could affect U.S. trade with countries that have concerns about genetically modified foods. Several Asian countries temporarily banned U.S. wheat imports after genetically modified wheat was found in Oregon in 2013.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said Friday that a farmer discovered 22 herbicide-resistant wheat plants growing in an unplanted field. The department says it's taking action and "has no evidence of GE wheat in commerce."

The USDA says it's working with the farmer to ensure that none of the modified wheat gets to the market. It's holding and testing the farmer's entire wheat harvest.

