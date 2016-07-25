July 25, 2016

Twitter to live stream for free 1 MLB, 1 NHL game per week

twitter

Twitter will live stream for free one Major League Baseball game and one NHL game per week under a new deal.

The agreement announced Monday will allow viewers to watch games nationally that would normally be available only in the two teams' home markets. Users will not need to be logged into Twitter to see the games.

The baseball games will also be available outside the U.S., with some exceptions. Twitter did not announce the schedule Monday.

The social media network is attempting to move into live sports streaming through "over-the-top" broadcasts, which do not require a cable subscription. In April, Twitter reached a deal with the NFL to stream 10 "Thursday Night Football" games this fall.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Twitter to live stream for free 1 MLB, 1 NHL game per week (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-twitter-stream-free-mlb-nhl.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NBA teams up with Twitter for streaming, but no games
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

19 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

Sep 9, 2024

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)